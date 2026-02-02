If you've ever felt your favorite country artist doesn't get enough attention and acclaim, we've got you! This list of 13 criminally underrated country stars includes legends, contemporary artists and more than a handful wrongly lumped into the "one-hit-wonder" category.

Why just 13?

We wanted your feedback before adding more. The criteria to be considered are clear, if a little loose. Anyone who's been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is disqualified, as is any artist (except one) who's won a CMA Entertainer of the Year.

These hitmakers have a few accolades but in general just miss out on being included in conversations about the best from his / her / their decade.

For example, when we think of country women of the 1990s we think of Shania Twain, Faith Hill and Trisha Yearwood and all three deserve it. Mary Chapin Carpenter is mentioned later, if at all and that's a shame because she has a Grammy record that literally no one else in country music has.

Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included on this list of country's most overlooked and underrated stars. In many cases, the artists are responsible for the lack of attention. Those that cultivate their own legacy inevitably get more post-mainstream attention while those that retreat to the woods end up forgotten.

Previously, we crafted a video expanding on the reasons for five of the stars named on this underrated artists list. Now you can breeze through the full list and then debate the credibility of several dozen acts who are Country Music Hall of Fame eligible.

13 Criminally Underrated Country Stars We talk about '80s ladies like Dolly and Reba. We'll go on forever about the '90s gals like Trisha, Faith, Shania and Martina, but what about Anne and Mary.

Anne Murray and Mary Chapin Carpenter were record setters and they're just two of the great women found on this list of underrated country stars. Six solo men, five solo women, one duo and one country group are included. Who would you add?