President Trump + Melania Have an Unexpected Artist on Their Home Playlist [WATCH]
First Lady Melania Trump stepped into Valentine's Day early with a stop at the National Institute of Health on Wednesday (2-12) and was asked by a girl who was making crafts next to her what music she listens to.
A bold question to ask the First Lady, but Trump did not hesitate in her response.
Mrs. Trump replied, “I listen to all kinds of music. I like Michael Jackson, I like Pavarotti, I like Tina Turner, I like Miley Cyrus,” smiling as she placed a bit of extra emphasis on Cyrus’ name.
Cyrus, of course, is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the goddaughter of Dolly Parton — not to mention a hugely successful, multi-genre artist in her own right.
The moment adds another connection between the Trump family and country music.
Mrs. Trump then affirms that she isn't the only one listening to Cyrus and the others when she says, "We have a few songs that are our favorite. We have them on our iTunes."
It’s amusing to imagine walking through the White House and seeing President Trump and the First Lady greeting guests while Miley Cyrus’ “23” plays in the background, with lyrics like, “Tatted up, mini skirt with my J’s on.”
Or maybe the Trumps lean toward Cyrus’ softer side on their playlist, opting instead for an inspirational hit like “The Climb,” with lyrics like, “Ain’t about what’s waiting on the other side / it’s the climb.”
