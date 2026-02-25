Willie Nelson is the most recent country artist to enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis were among the first.

In between it was slim pickings. Between 2003 and 2022 only two country artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Ironically, they're the only two on this list who've not yet been made members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Will that change in 2026?

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 were revealed.

Nobody with a country hit is in consideration this year.

Country Music Hall of Fame inductees are typically announced in February or March.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Criteria

Per our friends at Ultimate Classic Rock, criteria for the Rock Hall is a bit more broad than country music's equivalent. An artist need only have released his/her/their first commercial recording 25 years ago.

In addition to performers, musical influences are also inducted each year and that's where many of country music's biggest stars won. For example, Jimmie Rodgers' inclusion in the inaugural class (1986) was not as performer. He'd been dead for over 50 years at that point and little video existed to vet his talents.

Country Music Hall of Fame Criteria

The Country Music Hall of Fame selects an artist or musician from the modern era and veterans category each year, and then another from a rotating trio of categories. Unlike its rock counterpart, there is no broad conversation or vote. They just tell us who's getting in each year.

The Nashville-based Hall of Fame has existed since 1961 so several artists earned a medallion there before getting into the Rock Hall. Not all did however. Lewis and Ray Charles are two heralded in rock circles before country music.

