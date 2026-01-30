Call it a miracle, but Michigan State Police managed to wrangle a farmer’s loose donkey and return her home safely.

According to UPI, the mini donkey’s name is Dolly Parton — and while she didn’t escape from Dollywood, we’re unofficially renaming this escapade Donkeywood for all intents and purposes.

Parton was acting like a complete ass — as donkeys are known to do — when she escaped from her farm in Oakland County, Michigan.

The entire incident was later explained on X (formerly Twitter), in a lengthy and cheeky post in which Michigan State Police laid out exactly what happened.

According to the post, “Last night was even a little more weird as troopers were dispatched to a home in Holly Township, where Dolly Parton — no, not that one — Dolly the miniature donkey, had taken advantage of an open gate to her pasture.”

Has Dolly Parton Heard About Dolly Parton the Donkey?

As a Parton fan myself — the singer, not the donkey — I can’t help but wonder whether news like this ever makes its way to the real Dolly Parton, and if so, whether she gets a little kick out of it.

Apparently, this incident isn’t all that far off from some of the more unusual calls Michigan State Police handle on a regular basis.

F/Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police says, “Troopers assigned to northern Oakland County often find themselves dispatched to locate missing animals in the area.”

He continued, “We’ve located Potato the lost dog, cows along I-75, and now Dolly the miniature donkey. When you join the Michigan State Police, you just don’t know where the day will take you!”

How Was Dolly Parton The Donkey Captured?

According to the post, “Troopers canvassed the area and were able to locate Dolly taking a stroll along a roadway in the township, then turn her over to her owners unharmed.”

Parton’s owner, Jason Freeman, said the donkey escaped around 8 p.m. alongside another donkey named Henry — proving that every good Bonnie really does need a Clyde. Henry, however, returned home on his own around 9 p.m.

