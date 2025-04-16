11 Country Songs That Mention Jesus by Name

Country music has its themes of drinking and carousing sometimes, but the genre is also rooted deeply in the Christian faith.

For all of its drinking songs, cheating songs, party songs and whatever else, the heart of country music always comes right back to faith in God, family and country, and that's evident in the strong themes of some of the songs country artists choose to record.

Some of the biggest stars in country music have recorded songs that mention Jesus by name, as you'll see in the list below.

Not surprisingly, you'll see quite a few older, classic artists among those who've recorded songs that name-check Jesus. You probably won't be surprised to see artists including Tom T. Hall, Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton.

Ever more gratifying is the fact that Jesus seems to be maintaining his hold on younger generations of country fans. Look for songs from modern-day artists including Russell Dickerson, Eric Church, Brett Young and Morgan Wallen among the country songs that mention Jesus.

Some of the hit country songs that mention Jesus are outright worship songs, and other country songs about Jesus reference him in a much more oblique light.

From traditional hymns, to modern novelty songs and everything in between, what's your favorite country song about Jesus?