Alan Jackson has revealed plans for the final concert performance of his career, and he's tapping a long list of famous friends to help him out.

When Is Alan Jackson's Final Concert?

People reports that the final full-length concert performance of Jackson's long career is set to take place on June 27, 2026, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Billed as Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale, the concert will bring Jackson full circle in his journey through country music.

"I can't think of a better place to put on a big show than in Nashville," the Country Music Hall of Famer tells People.

Jackson's finale concert will feature a number of famous faces.

Who Will Perform at Alan Jackson's Farewell Concert?

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack are set to join Jackson at his final show, with more names to be announced.

"It's been a long road... and it’s taken me places I never imagined," Jackson reflects. "But I can’t think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends."

How Can I Get Tickets to Alan Jackson's Final Show?

Registration for pre-sales for Jackson's final show begins Wednesday (Oct. 8) at 11AM ET at www.AlanJacksonLastCall.com and runs through Monday (Oct. 13).

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 11AM ET.

Any remaining tickets for Alan Jackson's finale show are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 17 at 11AM ET.

VIP experiences will also be available.

Did Alan Jackson Retire From Touring?

Yes. Alan Jackson performed the final date of his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour on May 17, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisc., and while on stage, he confirmed reports that it was the last concert of his touring career.

"Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down, and in fact this is my last road show of my career," Jackson told the audience.

"Y'all gonna make me tear up out here," he said. "But I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime."

"It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that's in Nashville, Tenn. Music City."

Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Alan Jackson is retiring because he has been dealing with a chronic health issue for more than a decade, and it's only going to get worse.

The singer revealed in 2021 that he had been living with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. It causes nerve damage, mostly in the arms and legs.

As the Mayo Clinic reports, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking difficult.

The country legend's three daughters are all adults now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren, which also played into his decision.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," Jackson said. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Fatal?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it will not shorten Jackson's life. But there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited.

Jackson's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Will Alan Jackson Release More New Music?

He says he will.

Jackson shared that he was optimistic about releasing new music in the future in an interview with his daughter, Maddie, during an appearance on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he said. (quote via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

