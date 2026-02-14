Lately there has been a surge in faith-based country music, as well as country and Christian collaborations.

Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and I thought he would be the perfect person to explain this, as he is an artist and a record label owner himself.

DeMarcus told me, "I think it's a wonderful thing. Country music listeners, fans and artists share the same core values as Christian artists do. I think it's a perfect marriage."

What Makes Country Music and Christian Music the Perfect Marriage?

DeMarcus expanded on his earlier statement, saying, "I think that the people that show up at a Rascal Flatts concert are the same folks that listen to K-Love radio while they're driving down the highway."

Rascal Flatts have infused faith-based themes into their music over the years as well, with songs including "My Wish" and "Bless the Broken Road."

The Rascal Flatts member says that there is too much in common between both genres for them to not be akin to one another.

That is very evident with the Grammy wins at the 2026 Grammy Awards for Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's song "Amen," as well as Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake's "Hard Fought Hallelujah," which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Not to mention you have Anne Wilson, who is well-known in the Christian music world, now crossing over to country as well.

Past Country Artists That Dabbled In Christian Music

There are a few well-known older country artists who dabbled in Christian music as well.

Alan Jackson recorded a gospel-country album called Precious Memories in 2006.

Josh Turner has been known to blend God and country music. An example of that would be his 2006 song "Me and God."

Of course, we all know Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel," which blended religion with country music as well.

Take a look at some specific country songs that mention Jesus by name in the pictures below.

