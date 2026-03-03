Carrie Underwood isn’t backing down from the boos — she’s leaning into them.

During American Idol’s “Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover” episodes, the Season 4 winner-turned-judge clashed with the live Nashville audience more than once.

Her constructive criticism didn’t always land well — and the crowd made sure she knew it. Underwood, for her part, didn’t seem fazed.

Unbothered by the Crowd

“Boo me. I don’t care,” Underwood fired back via X on Monday (March 2), making it clear she wasn’t losing sleep over the reaction.

The tension built throughout Hollywood Week, which was filmed in Nashville this season. At one point, Underwood even predicted the response before offering her critique.

“You guys are gonna boo me. You’re gonna boo me,” she told the crowd ahead of feedback for contestant Mor, who performed an original song. “It’s coming. Bring it on. I love it! Your boos are feeding me.”

Underwood argued that singing original material at that stage of the competition was a gamble — especially with a full band behind him.

“In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you twiddling their thumbs, I feel like it was a missed opportunity,” she said.

Despite her lukewarm assessment, Mor ultimately advanced to the next round.

Luke Steps In

Fellow judge Luke Bryan jumped in during one stretch of heavy booing to defend Underwood.

“She only won this. She knows,” Bryan reminded the audience, referencing Underwood’s 2005 American Idol victory.

The comment didn’t quiet the crowd entirely, prompting Underwood to draw a firm boundary.

“You’re not included in the discussions,” she told the audience as the noise continued. Later, she doubled down on social media.

“Singing original music is SUCH a gamble at this stage in the competition. Don’t. Waste. The. Band,” she wrote via X. “Mor’s voice and previous audition kept him in. I wanna hear his original music after he’s a big star!”

Underwood even teased the backlash before the episodes aired, writing on Feb. 16, “Spoiler alert…I get booed A LOT from our Hollywood Week audience @AmericanIdol.”

If the crowd thought the boos would rattle her, they may have underestimated the former winner.

Underwood joined the judging panel alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie, stepping in after Katy Perry’s departure in 2024.

And if Hollywood Week proved anything, it’s that she’s not afraid to stand her ground — even when the audience disagrees.