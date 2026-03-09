A late-night prank in Georgia turned tragic over the weekend, leaving a beloved high school teacher dead and five teenagers facing criminal charges.

Authorities say the group of students was attempting to toilet-paper the home of North Hall High School math teacher Jason Hughes when the situation spiraled out of control on Friday night (March 6).

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the prank ended when Hughes confronted the teens outside his Gainesville home.

Prank Gone Wrong

Investigators say the students — including 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace — had thrown toilet paper across Hughes’ yard, home, and nearby trees.

According to 11Alive, when Hughes came outside to confront the teens, they immediately scattered and ran toward two nearby vehicles.

Officials say Hughes followed behind them toward the street, where he reportedly tripped and fell in front of a vehicle Wallace was driving.

The car ran over Hughes, leaving him with severe injuries.

Authorities say Wallace and the other students stopped and attempted to help the teacher. However, Hughes was pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived.

Charges Filed Against the Students

Wallace has been charged with felony first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering on private property.

Four other 18-year-olds — Elijah Tate Owens, Aiden Hucks, Ana Katherine Luque, and Ariana Cruz — are facing misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and littering.

According to the sheriff’s office, all five students were taken into custody at the scene.

A Community in Mourning

Hughes was a math teacher and golf coach at North Hall High School, where colleagues and students say he was deeply respected.

“Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” the school said in a statement. “He gave so much to so many in numerous ways.”

The school asked for privacy for Hughes’ family as they grieve.

In the wake of the tragedy, the story has become a sobering reminder of how quickly a split-second decision — even one meant as a harmless prank — can change lives forever.