The Madison has just wrapped Season 1, but Season 2 of the new drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is already on the way.

Read on to discover everything there is to know about The Madison Season 2.

What Is The Madison?

The Madison follows the Clyburn family as they travel from New York City to Montana after a devastating accident that changes the trajectory of their lives.

"A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy, as they process grief while vacationing in rural Montana, exploring human connection amidst profound sorrow," IMDb describes the new hit show, which premiered on March 14.

READ MORE: These Actors Actually Said "No" to Taylor Sheridan

The show is set partly in the Madison River Valley and partly in New York City.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Madison?

Yes.

Paramount announced the show had been renewed for a second season before Season 1 even began airing — and in fact, filming for Season 2 of the show is already complete.

Who Will Star in The Madison in Season 2?

Michelle Pfeiffer stars in and also executive produces The Madison for Paramount Network.

Kurt Russell, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox also starred in Season 1, along with Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller.

Will Arnett also joined the cast of The Madison in Season 1.

IMDb has a comprehensive list of the cast and crew of The Madison.

A recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that most of the cast of The Madison will return for Season 2.

However, Fox has revealed that he will not be involved in Season 2 of The Madison due to his desire not to commit to long-term projects at this stage of his career.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of The Madison?

We really don't know any specifics just yet.

As Season 1 ended, Stacy Clyburn (Pfeiffer) had returned to the part of rural Montana where she had buried her husband, apparently with the intention of staying.

In the interview with THR, the actors reveal that it's just a matter of time until the rest of the family joins her there.

“The family unit of the Clyburns is what holds everyone together, and they’re all integral to that dynamic," says Christina Alexandra Voros, who directed both seasons.

"So there are a lot of questions at the end of Season 1 that will be answered when you get to Season 2."

How Is The Madison Related to Yellowstone?

When Paramount first announced The Madison, it was widely perceived as a spinoff from Yellowstone. However, the only similarity between the two shows in Season 1 of The Madison is that The Madison was also set in Montana.

The official Paramount+ website states, "The Madison is not a Yellowstone spinoff. The Madison is an original new drama."

Who Will Write and Direct The Madison Season 2?

Taylor Sheridan created The Madison.

According to IMDb, Sheridan wrote all six episodes for The Madison Season 1, and Christina Alexandra Voros directed the season.

He also wrote all six episodes that will comprise Season 2, and she also directed the second season.

Can I See a Trailer for The Madison Season 2?

Not yet. Paramount has not revealed the trailer for the show's second season.

Watch the trailer for Season 1 of The Madison below:

Where Can I Watch The Madison?

The Madison is available to stream exclusively via Paramount+.

When Does The Madison Season 2 Premiere?

Paramount has not yet revealed a premiere date for Season 2 of The Madison.

The Madison Season 1 premiered on March 14, 2026.

Season 1 aired in two episode drops. The first three episodes began streaming on March 14, with the other three available on March 21.

Will There Be More Seasons of The Madison After Season 2?

Maybe.

"They're hoping for Season 3," Pfeiffer tells THR.

Beau Garrett plays Abby on The Madison, and she tells THR that she'd like to see the show run for five seasons.

Several other cast members and Voros echoed those sentiments.

'The Madison' Episode 1 Pictures Tease Tragedy Pictures from Episode 1 of The Madison on Paramount+ focus on primary characters, especially Michelle Pfiffer's Stacy Clyburn. Notice who is not in any of the group photos however.

Is that a clue about who the family's tragedy centers on? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes