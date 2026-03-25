The Madison star Matthew Fox is not returning to the show for Season 2, but it's not because he doesn't love the program.

Consider this your warning that the rest of this story contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Madison.

Why Isn't Matthew Fox turning for Season 2 of The Madison?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Lost star reveals that he actually shot his scenes for Season 1 of The Madison during production for Season 2.

Fox plays Paul Clyburn on The Madison. His character is the brother of Preston Clyburn, played by series lead Kurt Russell.

Both characters died in the first episode of Season 1, and their scenes together appear in flashback.

Russell was not available to shoot Season 1 initially because he was committed to another project. The Madison creator Taylor Sheridan shot his scenes with Fox and the other series lead, Michelle Pfeiffer (Stacy Clyburn), during Season 2 filming and inserted them into Season 1, since both seasons were complete before Season 1 premiered.

READ MORE: These Actors Actually Said "No" to Taylor Sheridan

Fox has mostly remained away from the spotlight since Lost came to an end, and he tells THR that The Madison caught his interest in part because it would not force him into a long-term commitment.

“That’s one of my requirements these days," he says, laughing.

"I’m at a point in my life where I’d rather pop in and do something interesting, but I don’t want to dedicate six years of my life to something [again]. Taylor is an exceptional writer. When I read the scripts, it really hit me where it hurts, and also made me laugh.”

The other thing that drew him to the show was the quality of the scripts. He says he “appreciated Taylor’s authenticity of the world. He offers a lot as a storyteller, not just on a dialogue level but there’s so much subtext.

"I don’t know how he does everything that he’s doing," Fox says of the ultra-busy writer-producer-director. "It’s mind-boggling. I’ve worked on other series where there’s a creator and a writers room where a lot of people are involved, and he writes everything. It’s really kind of astounding.”

When Will The Madison Season 2 Premiere?

Though Season 2 is apparently already complete, Paramount has not yet reveled a timeline for when fans can expect new episodes of The Madison.

Will There Be More Seasons of The Madison After Season 2?

Maybe.

"They're hoping for Season 3," Pfeiffer tells THR.

Beau Garrett plays Abby on The Madison, and she tells THR that she'd like to see the show run for five seasons. Several other cast members and Voros echoed those sentiments.

'The Madison' Episode 1 Pictures Tease Tragedy Pictures from Episode 1 of The Madison on Paramount+ focus on primary characters, especially Michelle Pfiffer's Stacy Clyburn. Notice who is not in any of the group photos however.

Is that a clue about who the family's tragedy centers on? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes