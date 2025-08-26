Sweet Magnolias is confirmed to return to Netflix for an upcoming Season 5, and fans are clamoring to know what happens next on the beloved romantic drama.

Will There Be a Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

Yes.

Deadline reported that Netflix had renewed Sweet Magnolias for Season 5 on April 23.

READ MORE: Fans Rejoice After Netflix Renews Sweet Magnolias for Season 5

What Is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is a romance series on Netflix, based on a beloved series of books by Sherryl Woods. The show has become one of the streaming service's biggest hits over the course of its first four seasons.

The series follows lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (former Reba star JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they balance romantic relationships, family and careers in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

Get our free mobile app

What Will Happen in Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

In Season 5, Maddie is accepting the offer of her dream job. It requires her to move to New York City, marking a huge change in the arc of the show.

“We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan,” Sweet Magnolias showrunner and Executive Producer Sheryl J. Anderson told Tudum.

“Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

Swisher spilled a few more facts about Sweet Magnolias Season 5 during an interview with Us Weekly in early August 2025, saying the new season will have the "most romance" of any season so far.

"That is across the board. It's a roller coaster as it always is but I think this is the first season in a really long time that fans are gonna get those butterflies again," she said.

"There are some fresh faces that are joining our cast in really unique and fun ways. The Magnolias are seeing new possibilities on the horizon that are going to only expand our world."

She added that "no one dies" in Season 5, after Season 4 featured the surprising death of Maddie's ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein).

Which Cast Members Are Returning for Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

In addition to Swisher, Elliott and Headley, all of the main cast members are expected to return to Sweet Magnolias for Season 5, including Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Jamie Lynn Spears and more.

Is Sweet Magnolias Already Filming Season 5?

Yes. Swisher tells Us that it's "taking us a little bit longer to complete a season because we've gotten the opportunity to travel."

"Actually last night we were shooting at the baseball field, and I was looking around, and we have a lot of new cast members. There's these new faces in Serenity, South Carolina, that are so exciting for me," she added.

Swisher is also set to direct two episodes in Season 5, and Elliott will direct one episode.

Who Is Joining the Cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

According to Tudum, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is set to play Nell Winters, a writer in New York, while Janice Wesley will play Miss Eustice, a matron in Serenity.

Courtney Grace is cast in the role of Courtney Sinclair, Ronnie’s new business partner, and John Gabriel Rodriquez will play Clark Bellson, a business owner in Serenity who presents a challenge to the three friends.

Aidan Merwarth will play Noah Wharton, the Whartons’ grandson, and Austin Woods is confirmed for the role of Blake Monaghan. Iman Benson will play Jessica Whitley, Erik’s niece.

When Will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias Premiere?

Netflix has not yet revealed the premiere date for Sweet Magnolias Season 5. The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes