Fans Rejoice After Netflix Renews ‘Sweet Magnolias’ for Season 5

Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for an upcoming Season 5, and fans of the down-home show are over the moon!

Will Sweet Magnolias Have a Season 5?

As Deadline reports, Netflix renewed the popular small-town romance for Season 5 in an announcement on April 23. The renewal announcement did not say whether the fifth season would be the show's last.

What Is Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is a popular romance series on Netflix, based on a series of books by Sheryl Woods.

The show follows lifelong friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) as they navigate romance, families and careers in the fictional small town of Serenity, S.C.

JoAanna Garcia Swisher is best known to country audiences for the role of Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery on Reba, which she played from 2001-2007.

What Will Happen in Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias?

(The following contains Sweet Magnolias Season 4 spoilers):

As Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias came to an end, we'd seen an awful lot of change come to Serenity.

The season brought a main character's death, an unexpected wedding, breakups, new romances, face-offs and more, culminating with the biggest change of all: Maddie's opportunity to move to New York City for her dream job, which would separate the friends for the first time.

“Can anything end the Magnolias?! Our ladies have seen each other through bigger challenges than physical distance,” showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Deadline in an interview after Season 4 dropped.

“When you love someone, you want what's best for them and want to help them reach that goal. True friends celebrate each other in times of victory, embolden each other to seize their passion, and then link arms to figure out logistics."

What Are Fans Saying About Sweet Magnolias Season 5?

Fans turned to social media with eager anticipation after Netflix announced Sweet Magnolias Season 5, excited to see what the next chapter brings to Serenity. The comments section of the post announcing the new season is abuzz with happy comments.

"Time to pour it out, cry it out, and gossip it out," @ReelSlaughter writes. "Serenity’s not done with us yet!"

"THANK YOU NETFLIX WE ALL SAY IN UNISON," @SweetMagnoliaFR adds, while @sparklypotatoe1 feels the news doesn't go far enough.

"Finally YAY," that user writes, adding, "(also you should just green light s6 too hehe)."

See the rest of the comments for yourself:

When Will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias Begin Airing?

Netflix has not yet revealed the schedule for Sweet Magnolias Season 5.

