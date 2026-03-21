It's hard to think about '90's television and not think about Walker, Texas Ranger.

While Chuck Norris was already known for his roles on the big screen, the series brought him into the homes of families across America on a regular basis.

What Was Walker, Texas Ranger?

To put it simply, Walker, Texas Ranger walked so Yellowstone could run. The seed of love for neo-westerns could arguably have been planted in 1993, when the first episode of the Norris-led series premiered.

Norris starred as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger. The show followed him and his partner James Trivette (Clarence Gilyard) as they fought crime in Dallas, Texas. Their adventures often led them across the Lone Star State as they made it their mission to uphold the law.

The show ran for nine seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

When Did Chuck Norris Die?

The iconic martial artist and actor died on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Norris had just celebrated his 86th birthday and even shared a video of himself doing some boxing on his big day.

In the caption, he reflected on his "good health" and expressed gratitude for another year, while also writing, "I don't age. I level up."

News broke about Norris being hospitalized while in Kauai, HI, on March 19 with the family confirming his passing the following day.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor and a symbol of strength," the post read. "To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

Which Country Singers Appeared in Walker, Texas Ranger?

Throughout its run on television, a handful of country singers found themselves sharing the screen with Norris. Some had character roles that pushed them to put on their acting caps, while others enjoyed their time on the show simply playing themselves and their music for the cameras.

Here's a list of country singers who appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger.