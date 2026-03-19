9-1-1 Nashville typically deals with high-stakes medical emergencies, but there's another problem in Thursday night's episode (March 19): Who will step in and save Blythe's gala after the performer she booked bails?

Episode 14 — titled "Hard Knox" — will find Blythe (played by Jessica Capshaw) willing to consider any option to fill her event's musical talent spot, even if that means teaming up with Dixie (LeAnn Rimes.)

Watch a Sneak Peek of the New Episode of 9-1-1 Nashville

It's all business as usual at the start of the clip, which shows the team setting up for Blythe's annual fundraiser to benefit her organization providing equine therapy for first responders.

But a last-minute cancellation from the performer sends Blythe into crisis mode. Blue Bennings (Hunter McVey) suggests booking Dixie instead, and it's pretty clear that Blythe's not thrilled by the idea.

"Well...that's an idea," she says after Blue makes his suggestion.

"There's probably a lot of reasons why she wouldn't be your first choice, but one thing mama knows how to do is work a crowd," he points out.

Of course, Blythe's relationship with Dixie is complex, to say the least. Dixie is the ex-girlfriend of her husband Don Hart (Chris O'Donnell), who's also the captain of Nashville's busiest firehouse and Blue's once-estranged father.

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Don's in the scene when Blythe must decide whether or not to book Dixie, and he seems a little more open to the idea.

"It could be a win-win, Blythe," he points out.

"Yeah...or the other thing," she retorts.

Will Blythe push her skepticism aside to book Dixie for her fundraiser? Tune in to find out when the episode airs on Thursday night at 9PM ET/8PM CT on ABC.

What is 9-1-1 Nashville?

The Nashville-based 9-1-1 franchise spinoff premiered in October 2025. Last week, it was announced that the show has officially been renewed for Season 2.

The first-responder drama has multiple country stars and country music figures attached to it, including Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Kane Brown also signed on for a cameo in Season 1.