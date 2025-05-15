Remember When ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Scored His First Country Hit?

John Schneider was already very well-known to television audiences by the time he scored his first country hit with a cover of an Elvis Presley classic.

Schneider starred as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran on CBS from 1979 until 1985. The show was a smash, turning Schneider and his co-stars Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) and Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke) into overnight superstars.

He launched a successful career in music during the run of the show, when he released a cover of Presley's "It's Now or Never" via Scotti Brothers Records on May 15, 1981. The song reached No. 4 on Billboard's Country chart and No. 14 on the mainstream Hot 100.

Schneider released several more songs that met with less success over the next few years, but he didn't really find his stride until he signed with MCA.

Schneider released his fourth studio album, Too Good to Stop Now, in 1984. He scored his first No. 1 hit from that project with a cover of "I've Been Around Enough to Know," the album's first single.

Get our free mobile app

Bob McDill and Dickey Lee co-wrote the song, which saw its first release in a cut from Jo-El Sonnier that reached No. 78 in 1975. Conway Twitty also recorded the track in 1978.

Schneider would go on to a run of No. 1 songs that included "Country Girls," "What's a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)" and "You're the Last Thing I Needed Tonight."

Schneider has maintained both his singing and acting careers in the decades since, and in more recent years, he has taken control of his career by producing his own films and music independently.