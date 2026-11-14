John Schneider is best known for his breakout role on The Dukes of Hazzard, but he also had a very successful recording career as a country singer.

Do you remember John Schneider's country career?

Who Is John Schneider?

Schneider shot to overnight fame as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, which ran from 1979 through 1985 on CBS.

He's also had roles on Smallville, The Haves and the Have Nots and many more, and he appeared as Donut on Season 10 of The Masked Singer.

What Are John Schneider's Biggest Country Hits?

The actor and singer launched a country music career in 1981, when he released a cover of the classic Elvis Presley hit "It's Now or Never" as his debut single.

His version reached No. 4.

Schneider released several smaller hits over the next several years, but he kicked his country career into top gear with the release of his fourth studio album, Too Good to Stop Now, in 1984.

He scored his first No. 1 hit with a cover of "I've Been Around Enough to Know," which he released as the album's first single.

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Bob McDill and Dickey Lee wrote the song, which saw its first release in a cut from Jo-El Sonnier that reached No. 78 in 1975

Conway Twitty also recorded the track in 1978.

That began a run of No. 1 hits for Schneider that would include "Country Girls," "What's a Memory Like You (Doing in a Love Like This)" and "You're the Last Thing I Needed Tonight."

Schneider also scored Top 10 hits with "It's a Short Walk From Heaven to Hell," "I'm Gonna Leave You Tomorrow," "At the Sound of the Tone" and "Take the Long Way Home."

He scored his final mainstream country hit, "Love, You Ain't Seen the Last of Me," in 1987.

Schneider has maintained a dual career as an actor and singer in the decades since, though he's never quite replicated his early success.

Where Is John Schneider Now?

In more recent years, John Schneider has become well-known for his ardent support of conservative politics.

Schneider has written, directed and starred in a string of indie films that celebrate conservative ideas, and he's also released several songs along those lines.

In 2025, Schneider released "Charlie's Words," an homage to slain conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

Scroll through the pictures below to see what John Schneider and the rest of the cast of The Dukes of Hazzard are doing today.