CMA week is fashion week in country music. This year's CMA Awards brought country music's best dressed to the red carpet and — as usual — we have all the pictures.

Country music's men tend to keep it traditional on the red carpet, but that wasn't the case for everybody in 2026. The women steal headlines and attention however. Just wait until you see what the Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are wearing.

Related: 2026 CMA Awards Winners List Revealed — See the Full List

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Langley has the most nominations but Combs, Zach Top, Wilson and Kacey Musgraves all did well leading up to Wednesday night's show. Taylor Swift is set to appear at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

We count nearly two dozen performers for the CMAs, including tributes to Brooks & Dunn and Dolly Parton. The details of those have been kept quiet, but Taste of Country can confirm that Parton's niece is wearing a dress made for the late legend.

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"It was actually made for Dolly for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' and the song was just nominated for a Grammy," Danielle Parton tells ToC. "She has tried it on. She obviously didn't get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, and so I'm gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn't that precious?"

Best Dressed on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Taylor Swift dazzled in canary yellow at the CMA Awards and Emily Ann Roberts looked stunning in a white gown with feathered shoulders. Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray looked great on a date night.

So too did Sammy Kershaw and his wife Mendy. The '90s hitmaker surely made this appearance matter with a classic cowboy look. We also like Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Darius Rucker.

There's no getting past Drew Baldridge however. Keep scrolling to see for yourself. This list of 2026 CMA Awards red carpet pictures will be updated as they're made available.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMAs is on ABC, with ToC on your phone.