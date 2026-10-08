5 Female Country Superstars Who Haven’t Won CMA Entertainer of the Year – 2 Have Never Been Nominated
The CMA Entertainer of the Year award is the biggest individual honor handed out by the Country Music Association — and for female artists, simply earning a nomination can be a major career milestone.
Only 10 women have won the award in CMA history, with Lainey Wilson becoming the most recent addition to that group.
She won in 2023 and 2025, joining a short list that includes Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift.
The 2026 CMA Awards will take place Nov. 18 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, with Wilson serving as host.
Read More: Do Country Artists Owe It to Fans to Attend Awards Shows?
While women are once again well represented among this year's nominees, some of country music's biggest female stars have never taken home the night's top prize — and two have never even been nominated for it.
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert has been nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year six times but has never won the category.
That's despite an impressive overall CMA résumé. Lambert has earned 70 nominations and 14 wins, making her one of the most decorated women in CMA history.
CMA Awards: 70 nominations, 14 wins
Entertainer of the Year: 6 nominations, 0 wins
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood has also received six Entertainer of the Year nominations without winning the category.
The American Idol winner has collected seven CMA Awards from 40 nominations overall.
CMA Awards: 40 nominations, 7 wins
Entertainer of the Year: 6 nominations, 0 wins
Faith Hill
Faith Hill has received one Entertainer of the Year nomination but has never won the award.
Overall, Hill has earned 22 CMA nominations and three wins.
CMA Awards: 22 nominations, 3 wins
Entertainer of the Year: 1 nomination, 0 wins
Martina McBride
Martina McBride is one of the most surprising names on this list because she never received an Entertainer of the Year nomination during her career.
She earned 30 CMA nominations and five wins, but the top category has eluded her entirely.
CMA Awards: 30 nominations, 5 wins
Entertainer of the Year: 0 nominations
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves has also never been nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year.
The seven-time CMA winner has received 27 nominations overall, making her absence from the top category particularly notable.
CMA Awards: 27 nominations, 7 wins
Entertainer of the Year: 0 nominations
2026 CMA Awards Nominations - Snubs + Surprises Reveal a Dangerous Trend
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes