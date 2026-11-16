Ella Langley will give country fans a good reason to watch the 2027 Grammy Awards all the way to the end of the show.

She's nominated in an astonishing seven categories at the upcoming show, including all-genre categories like Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and the top award of the night, Record of the Year.

Most of those nominations are associated with her juggernaut hit "Choosin' Texas," though Langley also saw Grammys love as a standalone performer with her Best New Artist nomination. Her Dandelion album also went recognized in the Album of the Year category, and its producer, Miranda Lambert, earned her first-ever nomination in the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category.

Read More: 19 Country Stars Who Have Never Won a Grammy

"Choosin' Texas" songwriter Joybeth Taylor also earned her first-ever Grammy nomination, point blank, this year. That was driven in large part by the supersized success of that song, though Taylor's other nominated works include Langley's Morgan Wallen duet as well as songs for Corey Kent and Gavin Adcock.

Country Music's Women Dominate on the 2027 Grammy Awards Nominations List

Lambert and Taylor's first-time Grammys nominations show how Langley's rise to the top wasn't just about her: The singer pulled talented women up alongside her.

But setting Langley's success aside for a minute, the women of country are still set to dominate at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift's country-leaning "I Knew It, I Knew You" is a contender in the Song of the Year category. And when you get into genre-specific nominations, country's female dominance is even more stark. Only one man — Stephen Wilson, Jr. — is the lead artist on a Best Country Song contender (though John Mayer also appears in the category as a featured artist on Lainey Wilson's "Phone, Keys, Wallet."

The nominees for Best Contemporary Country Album are all female (Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves.) Curiously enough, all the Best Traditional Country Album contenders are male (Willie Nelson, Cody Johnson, Charley Crockett, Vince Gill, Charlie Worsham.)

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

And women make up a majority of nominees in the Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Americana Album and Best Americana Performance categories.

When Are the 2027 Grammy Awards?

The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The show will air live on ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

The show's host has not yet been announced.

2027 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country)

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean, "Man I Need"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas""I Just Might" - Bruno Mars

RAYE, "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!"

Olivia Rodrigo, "the cure"

ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor, "Berghain"

Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Tame Impala With JENNIE, "Dracula"

Album of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers, Lost Weekend

Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Bruno Mars, The Romantic

RAYE, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

ROSALÍA, LUX (Complete Works)

Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Year

"Berghain" - Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

"the cure" - Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"hate that i made you love me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

"I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

"Risk It All" - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith, Cherry Valley

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Megan Moroney, Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett, Clovis

Vince Gill, 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline

Cody Johnson, Banks Of The Trinity

Willie Nelson, Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle

Charlie Worsham, Once Upon a Second Time Around

Best Country Song

Megan Moroney, "Beautiful Things"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"

Stephen Wilson, Jr., "Hardwired"

Lainey Wilson and John Mayer, "Phone, Keys, Wallet"

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill, "The Whole World"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"

Lainey Wilson, "Can't Sit Still"

Stephen Wilson, Jr., "Gary"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zac Brown Band feat. Dolly Parton, "Butterfly"

Mumford & Sons feat. Chris Stapleton, "Here"

Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert, "Horses and Divorces"

Dolly Parton feat. Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning"

Lainey Wilson and John Mayer, "Phone, Keys, Wallet"

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile, Returning To Myself

Mavis Staples, Sad And Beautiful World

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Future Soul

Jesse Welles, Masks Off

Lucinda Williams, World’s Gone Wrong

Best Americana Performance

Sara Bareilles, “Heartland”

Brandi Carlile, “Returning To Myself”

Mavis Staples, “Sad and Beautiful World”

Billy Strings, “Mill Town Flood”

Jesse Welles, “Masks Off”

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath