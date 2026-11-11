Lainey Wilson got some interesting wedding gifts, but one of them came from a fellow country star who apparently had no problem checking something off her registry.

Lainey Wilson Reveals the Interesting Wedding Gift Jelly Roll Bought Her

Wilson recently appeared on the Country Heat Weekly podcast, where she was asked if she received any crazy wedding gifts. She quickly brought up Jelly Roll and what he decided to buy her.

She also shared that her husband, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, had a pretty outrageous idea for the registry.

Get our free mobile app

Wilson said, "Duck was trying to put a side-by-side on there. I said, 'What are you doing?'"

Photo by Richard R on Unsplash a can - am commander off - roading through a field

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Wedding Details

Wilson and Hodges tied the knot on May 10, 2026, at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn.

Photo by Sarah Swainson on Unsplash a view of a green field with trees in the background

Read More: Lainey Wilson Hasn’t ‘Gotten Rid of’ Duck Hodges Yet – And She’s Pretty Happy About It

They exchanged vows beside a waterfall before celebrating with family and friends inside the cave. The wedding also included a 12-piece New Orleans jazz band and a Cajun-inspired meal, bringing some of Wilson's Louisiana roots into the celebration.

Several country music stars were part of the festivities, including Jelly Roll, who apparently took the wedding registry seriously.

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Relationship Timeline Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges dated for nearly four years before getting engaged in February 2025. On May 10, 2026, they got married!

Here is a timeline of their romance, from first date to going public, to moving in together, to now! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes