Lainey Wilson Reveals the Interesting Wedding Gift Jelly Roll Bought Her [Watch]

Lainey Wilson Reveals the Interesting Wedding Gift Jelly Roll Bought Her [Watch]

Monica Schipper, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson got some interesting wedding gifts, but one of them came from a fellow country star who apparently had no problem checking something off her registry.

Lainey Wilson Reveals the Interesting Wedding Gift Jelly Roll Bought Her

Wilson recently appeared on the Country Heat Weekly podcast, where she was asked if she received any crazy wedding gifts. She quickly brought up Jelly Roll and what he decided to buy her.

She also shared that her husband, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, had a pretty outrageous idea for the registry.

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Wilson said, "Duck was trying to put a side-by-side on there. I said, 'What are you doing?'"

a can - am commander off - roading through a field
Photo by Richard R on Unsplash

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Wedding Details

Wilson and Hodges tied the knot on May 10, 2026, at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn.

a view of a green field with trees in the background
Photo by Sarah Swainson on Unsplash

Read More: Lainey Wilson Hasn’t ‘Gotten Rid of’ Duck Hodges Yet – And She’s Pretty Happy About It

They exchanged vows beside a waterfall before celebrating with family and friends inside the cave. The wedding also included a 12-piece New Orleans jazz band and a Cajun-inspired meal, bringing some of Wilson's Louisiana roots into the celebration.

Several country music stars were part of the festivities, including Jelly Roll, who apparently took the wedding registry seriously.

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Relationship Timeline

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges dated for nearly four years before getting engaged in February 2025. On May 10, 2026, they got married!

Here is a timeline of their romance, from first date to going public, to moving in together, to now!

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Lainey Wilson Facts: 19 Things Country Fans Need to Know

You already know Lainey Wilson's birthday, hometown, songs etc ... Here are 19 facts you probably didn't know unless you raised her. For example, did you ever wonder why she and boyfriend Duck Hodges don't kiss in public?

And did you know that she gave Yellowstone one firm rule when it came to kissing actor Ian Bohen?

Wilson's new Keepin' Country Cool documentary on Netflix offers several new facts for this updated list.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Devlin Duck Hodges, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson
Categories: Country Music News, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

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