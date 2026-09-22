Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges have been married for about five months now, and it sounds like newlywed life is treating the country star pretty well.

The couple tied the knot on May 10 at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, in a wedding they described as beautiful, welcoming and not too serious.

Since then, Wilson has been settling into a new chapter with the man she says has become one of the best parts of her life.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight ahead of her set at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Wilson opened up about what married life has been like so far.

Lainey Wilson's Newlywed Life

When asked how things were going with Hodges, Wilson couldn't resist giving him a little grief.

“I hadn’t gotten rid of him yet. That probably surprises him. No, I’m playing. It’s been absolutely incredible. It just feels good. It feels like we’re just like turning the page into this beautiful chapter,” Wilson said.

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Then she made it clear just how much Hodges means to her.

I mean, he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m telling you. He’s a good man.

Wilson and Hodges met through mutual friends, and their relationship has unfolded alongside some major changes in Wilson's career as her country music success has continued to grow.

Throughout their relationship, Wilson has often talked about how supportive Hodges has been of her career.

Inside Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Wedding

Wilson and Hodges tied the knot on Mother's Day, May 10, at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

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They shared details of their wedding with Vogue, with Wilson explaining that the couple chose the venue because of the “simplicity” of the property.

They worked with Hugh Howser and Kate Steele of H Three Events to plan the celebration, which Wilson wanted to feel beautiful without losing the relaxed atmosphere that mattered to her.

We wanted it to be special and beautiful, but really welcoming and comfortable for our guests," the "4x4xU" singer told Vogue.

We tried not to take ourselves too seriously. Being from Louisiana, I wanted to bring in a little bit of Cajun flair, so naturally we hired a 12-piece jazz band called Rebirth and had a Cajun meal from the chefs at my bar, Bell Bottoms Up.

Five months into their marriage, Wilson sounds pretty happy with the way this new chapter is going — even if she still likes to joke that Hodges hasn't gotten rid of her, either.