Lainey Wilson will once again host the CMA Awards in 2026.

The country superstar appeared on ESPN's College Game Day on Saturday (Sept. 5). The show aired live from Louisiana State University in Wilson’s home state, marking the perfect time for the unexpected announcement.

Has Lainey Wilson Hosted the CMA Awards Before?

Yes.

She co-hosted with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in 2024 before flying solo for the first time in 2025.

Who Are the Biggest Nominees at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The CMA has not yet announced the nominees in the 2026 CMA Awards.

The CMA will reveal the 2026 nominees on Thursday, Sept. 10, on Good Morning America and online.

Who Are the Presenters at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The CMA has not yet announced the presenters at the 2026 CMA Awards.

READ MORE: Can You Believe These Artists Have Never Won a CMA Award?

Who Are the Performers at the 2026 CMA Awards?

The performers at the 2026 CMA Awards are still to be announced.

Has Lainey Wilson Ever Won a CMA Award?

Yes. She's won 12 CMA Awards, including New Artist, Music Video, Female Vocalist, Album, Musical Event and even Entertainer of the Year during past shows.

How Can I Watch the 2026 CMA Awards?

Billed as "Country Music’s Biggest Night," the CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18, via ABC and Disney Plus.

The show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.

2025 CMA Awards Nominations: Biggest Snubs + Surprises, Ranked It's always shocking when last year's Entertainer of the Year favorite is shut out of this year's nominations. That's mostly what happened to the No. 1 artist on our snubs and surprises list.

The 2025 CMA Awards nominations announcement were good to Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney, but those women don't make this list. Another most-nominated star does, however, and that's a very good signal for the future of country. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes