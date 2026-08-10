Garth Brooks is bringing his massive live show back to Chicago on Sep. 10-13, and fans can expect the kind of larger-than-life production that has made him one of the biggest touring artists in country music history.

As he prepares for his upcoming Chicago shows, Brooks also took a moment to look past his own music when he was asked which artists he's listening to and supporting right now, during an interview with WGN-TV.

Garth Brooks Names His Favorite Contemporary Country Artists

Garth Brooks seems to have a soft spot for the females in country music, saying "Guys, It's harder than ever to be an artist , bar none, but the females in our world, they're tearing it up right now."

Read More: How Chicago Saved Garth Brooks When He Needed It Most

Garth's love of current women in country music is possibly because he is married to one of them and has always been a huge supporter of his wife, Trisha Yearwood's career.

Brooks name drops two female country artists specifically. "Lainey [Wilson], Ella [Langley], they're tearing it up right now."

He continues, flashing his girl dad side. "Being the dad of three daughters and being married to one of the greatest singers ever, it's just, they have to work a thousand times harder to have as much success, so I love to see it."

Brooks' upcoming Chicago performance comes as he continues to prove why his live shows remain among the most anticipated events in country music. Each time he announces a new show on his Blame it All on My Roots Tour, it sells out quickly.

He is frequently adding extra back-to-back concerts in cities like Denver and Chicago to accommodate buyers.

What to Expect at Garth Brooks' Blame it All On My Roots Tour

Fans can expect plenty of familiar hits, big production and the high-energy performance that has become the standard for a Garth Brooks concert.

Brooks has also teased the return of some familiar elements from his earlier tours, including the drum machine and the iconic halo that longtime fans will remember from his classic concert productions.

Garth Brooks' Upcoming Chicago Shows

The demand for tickets to see Brooks is so high, especially in Chicago, that he has a four-date run coming up, all at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The run takes place from Sep.10 through Sep. 13, 2026.