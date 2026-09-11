10 Country Songs Born From World Tragedy and Destruction

10 Country Songs Born From World Tragedy and Destruction

Tim Mosenfelder / Jeff Haynes / Rick Diamond, Getty Images

When tragedies happen, we often to turn to music to help us understand and cope with the emotional aftermath.

Country singers and songwriters are the most gifted storytellers, particularly adept at capturing a moment in three (or more) timeless minutes of music. These songs were all born from tragedies around the world.

War, terrorism and domestic shootings inspired painfully beautiful music by Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and George Strait.

READ MORE: POLL: What's the Best 9/11-Inspired Country Song?

Darryl Worley has two songs on this list of country songs inspired by world events, including one he feels lucky to have lived through.

Steve Earle, Johnny Cash and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts also penned emotional responses to news events.

We separated personal tragedy from world events to select the songs on this list. The death of a loved one is a pain everyone can empathize with, but that's different than watching the World Trade Center fall. These songs have helped many.

10 Country Songs Born From World Tragedy

These 10 country songs were inspired by real-world events that had serious consequences.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born

Who had the most played country song during the year you were born? This list is a fascinating time capsule of prevalent trends from every decade in American history. Scroll through to find your birth year and then click to listen. Some of these songs have been lost through the years, many of them for good reason!

Men named Hank dominated early before stars like Freddie Hart, Ronnie Milsap, Willie Nelson Clint Black took over to close the 1980s. More recently it's been Tim Mcgraw, Rodney Atkins, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen. Did the most-played country song from the year you were born become a favorite of yours later? All info comes from Billboard's country airplay charts.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

These Country Songs Were Born From World Tragedy:

Filed Under: Alan Jackson, Darryl Worley, Garth Brooks, George Strait
Categories: Country Songs, Galleries, Lists

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