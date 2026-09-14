The full lineup for 2027 Stagecoach Music Festival is here and there are some stunning inclusions. There is also one notable main stage exclusion.

Let's start there. As suspected, Florida Georgia Line is playing next April's Stagecoach, but they won't be playing the main stage. Instead, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are doing a late night show on the Mustang Stage. It's not clear which night they'll perform.

Stagecoach 2027 Lineup Revealed

The lineup for next year’s Stagecoach is rooted in traditional country, with all three headliners living in that space plus support acts like Nelson and Katlin Butts.

As always, there are well-known classic rock acts (Journey and David Lee Roth) and a few legacy country artists. Those artists are a bit more contemporary than usual however. Jo Dee Messina enjoyed most of her success in the late ‘90s and early 2000s and Gretchen Wilson broke with "Redneck Woman" in 2004.

Pop-friendly country artists like Shaboozey, Stella Lefty and Dasha are joined on the poster by full-stop pop artists like Pitbull, Sean Paul and Flo Rida.

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Nelson is returning to Stagecoach, three years after a set that featured cameos from Jelly Roll, Ernest and Charley Crockett (the later two of which are part of 2027 as well).

The Sunday lineup is particularly enticing for country fans, with Clarkson opening up for Brooks. Given her established friendship with Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood, it's easy to imagine a collaboration.

Brothers Osborne, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Turnpike Troubadours are three more celebrated live acts playing next year's festival.

Tickets for 2027 Stagecoach Festival go on sale Sept. 18 at 11AM PT.

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes