Riley Green has just released his hotly anticipated fourth studio album, That's Just Me, and the country superstar has included several exciting all-star collaborations on the new project.

What Is Riley Green's New Album?

Green's new album is titled That's Just Me. The 19-track album dropped on Sept. 18, 2026, via Nashville Harbor.

Who Produced Riley Green's That's Just Me Album?

Green co-produced the new album with Dann Huff.

What Are the Standout Tracks on Riley Green's That's Just Me Album?

Fans had already heard the first single from the project, "Think As You Drunk," which is rapidly climbing the charts.

That's Just Me also includes collaborations with Alabama singer Randy Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Hannah McFarland and Jake Worthington.

READ MORE: Riley Green's That's Just Me Album: All the Tracks, Ranked

Is Riley Green Touring in 2026?

Yes.

According to Green's official website, Green' s Country As It Gets Tour has tour dates scattered across 2026 and 2027.

What Does Riley Green Have Going On In 2026?

Green has promoted his new project with appearances on Jimmy Fallon, the Today Show, CBS Mornings and Talk Shop Live.

He is set to headline the Stagecoach Festival in 2027, and he will also debut as a coach on The Voice beginning on Monday (Sept. 21) on NBC.

Riley Green's new That's Just Me album is available wherever you consume digital music.

Nashville Harbor Nashville Harbor

Riley Green's That's Just Me Track Listing:

1. "My Way" (Riley Green)

2. "That’s Just Me" (Riley Green)

3. "Don’t Come Any Closer" (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan)

4. "Go Again" (featuring Hannah McFarland) (Riley Green)

5. "Imagine That" (Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Ray Fulcher)

6. "Got That From You" (Riley Green, Rhett Akins, Erik Dylan, Nick Walsh)

7. "Bartender In Destin" (Sam Banks, Nick Walsh)

8. "Beach Happy" (Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover, Corey Crowder)

9. "Think As You Drunk" (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Scott Emerick, Toby Keith)

10. "Well Well Whiskey" (featuring Jake Worthington) (Riley Green)

11. "P.O.S." (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan, Drake White)

12. "Runs In The Family" (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Jameson Rodgers)

13. "Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads" (featuring Brooks & Dunn) (Riley Green, Dallas Davidson)

14. "Lookout Mountain" (featuring Randy Owen of Alabama) (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana, Drake White)

15. "Seven Second Ride" (Jimi Bell, Tucker Bethard, Jonathan Singleton)

16. "Radio Road" (Riley Green, Erik Dylan)

17. "Ol’ Stray Dog" (Erik Dylan, Jon Randall)

18. "More Of A Man Than Me" (Riley Green)

19. "Ten Pairs of Boots" (Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Top 10 Riley Green Songs: Hits and Deep Cuts That Every Country Fan Should Know Riley Green is becoming known for his immersive duets but only two pairings make this list of his Top 10 songs. That's because several of his biggest hits are found on another artist's records.

This Best of Riley Green playlist features a trio of ballads, several breakup songs and one tribute to Toby Keith . Click any song title to listen. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes