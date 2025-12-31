Riley Green’s Go-To Pickup Line Is Completely Nonsensical — and Weirdly Perfect

Riley Green has quickly become one of country music's hottest stars, with fans falling for him at every stop on his Damn Country Music Tour, mustache or not.

He leans into his "country Ken doll" image, and truth be told, the man probably hasn’t needed a pickup line in years.

But during a recent stop at Lasso Montréal in Canada, Green sat down for an interview and revealed the one line he keeps in his back pocket — and it runs in the family.

It didn’t come from the cheeky hit "You Look Like You Love Me," but from someone who clearly passed down both the charm and the genes: His dad.

When asked about his best pickup line, Green reached into the memory bank.

“Honestly, it’s difficult to quite top that one at this stage, you know,” he says, nodding to “You Look Like You Love Me."

Then came the real gem: "My dad would say, he would tell the girl she was so beautiful, he lost hearing in his left eye."

"I don’t know what it means, but it does sound awesome," Green adds with a grin.

It’s weird, it’s witty — it somehow still works.

Like Father, Like Son

Green's loyal fans already know those family genes run strong.

Earlier this summer, he shared a TikTok video of him and his dad rocking matching mustaches, and fans lost it. Only this time, it wasn’t just the "Worst Way" singer catching hearts. The comments section quickly turned into a thirst trap ... for Mr. Green, too.

Riley in His Flirty Era

Green signed his record deal in 2018 and has been steadily stacking radio hits since.

But 2024 sent things into overdrive thanks to his flirty duet with Langley, “You Look Like You Love Me,” which became a viral anthem for romantic chaos (and pickup line inspiration).

Around the same time, that now-iconic mustache made its debut.

