Riley Green Might Show Up at Your Garage Sale This Summer

Riley Green is on the road quite a bit this summer playing festivals and fairs, but keep an eye out for him at your next garage sale, too.

In an interview on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, Green got to talking about touring and how it will be a bit different for him this time.

"I started bringing a Jeep with me so we can go to garage sales," the "There Was This Girl" singer reveals.

This means that attached to his tour bus is a Jeep that gets towed to each city he's performing in. Once the bus gets to the venue, usually in the morning, instead of being stuck backstage all day, he can hop into his own vehicle and cruise around.

Green knows what he's on the prowl for at flea markets and neighborhood sales, too, if you want to lure him.

"I look for old fishing tackle, wooden lures," he says. "I collect stuff like that. I look for old guitars and old tools."

"If it’s interesting, I’ll pick it up."

Time to start rummaging through your grandpa's old tackle box and see what you have lying around the house, because if Green has a tour date near you, he might swing by and sift through your goods.

Get our free mobile app

Once Green is done playing festivals and fairs this summer, he's got to stay warmed up for another run: The Damn Country Music Tour kicks off on Nov. 6 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

13 Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker