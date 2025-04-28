Riley Green Extends His 2025 Tour Dates, Adds a New Opener
Riley Green is adding to his 2025 tour dates. On Monday (April 28), the singer announced that his Damn Country Music Tour will extend with eight new shows in November.
The news comes less than a month after Green kicked off the first leg of the tour with a string of Canadian dates. The Damn Country Music Tour dates are booked to continue throughout this spring and summer, with many dates featuring the singer's hit duet partner Ella Langley.
The newly-announced final dates will feature a new roster of opening acts: Jamey Johnson is providing direct support for Green's show, with Hannah McFarland and returning opener Drake White also jumping on the bill.
The Canadian dates on Green's Damn Country Music Tour sold out. Now, he's preparing to launch a series of U.S. tour stops, beginning in Athens, Ga. on May 1.
Tickets for Green's newly-announced run of Damn Country Music Tour dates go on sale Friday (May 2). All shows will feature Johnson except for one: His Nov. 14 concert in Toledo, Ohio.
Riley Green's Newly-Announced 2025 Damn Country Music Tour Dates:
Nov. 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Nov. 7 -- St Louis, Mo. -- Chaifetz Arena
Nov. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 13 -- University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Nov. 14 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Nov. 15 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Nov. 20 -- - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 2 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Green first announced his 2025 tour last September with a fast-paced video featuring all the openers from the tour's first leg, paying homage to the 1977 action comedy film Smokey and the Bandit.
When he announced it, Green said that the Damn Country Music Tour was inspired by the same themes as Don't Mind if I Do album — which takes its title from a second new duet that he and Langley recorded together.
“I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan," Green explains in a statement. "For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”
All of Riley Green's 2025 Damn Country Music Tour Dates:
March 27 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre
March 28— Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place
March 30— Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Brandt Centre
Apr. 3— Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Slush Puppie Place
Apr. 4— Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Apr. 5— London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
May 1 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Ford Arena
May 9— Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Event Center
May 10 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena
May 29 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 30— Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 31— Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 12— Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 13— Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 14— Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 19— Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater
June 21— Huntington, W.Va. @ Marshall Health Network Arena
July 24 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 26— Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 21— Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Mountain America Center
Aug. 23— Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
