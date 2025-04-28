Riley Green Extends His 2025 Tour Dates, Adds a New Opener

Riley Green is adding to his 2025 tour dates. On Monday (April 28), the singer announced that his Damn Country Music Tour will extend with eight new shows in November.

The news comes less than a month after Green kicked off the first leg of the tour with a string of Canadian dates. The Damn Country Music Tour dates are booked to continue throughout this spring and summer, with many dates featuring the singer's hit duet partner Ella Langley.

The newly-announced final dates will feature a new roster of opening acts: Jamey Johnson is providing direct support for Green's show, with Hannah McFarland and returning opener Drake White also jumping on the bill.

The Canadian dates on Green's Damn Country Music Tour sold out. Now, he's preparing to launch a series of U.S. tour stops, beginning in Athens, Ga. on May 1.

Tickets for Green's newly-announced run of Damn Country Music Tour dates go on sale Friday (May 2). All shows will feature Johnson except for one: His Nov. 14 concert in Toledo, Ohio.

Riley Green's Newly-Announced 2025 Damn Country Music Tour Dates:

Nov. 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 7 -- St Louis, Mo. -- Chaifetz Arena

Nov. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 13 -- University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Nov. 14 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Nov. 15 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Nov. 20 -- - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 2 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Green first announced his 2025 tour last September with a fast-paced video featuring all the openers from the tour's first leg, paying homage to the 1977 action comedy film Smokey and the Bandit.

When he announced it, Green said that the Damn Country Music Tour was inspired by the same themes as Don't Mind if I Do album — which takes its title from a second new duet that he and Langley recorded together.

“I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy’s favorite country songs from back in the day, and the new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan," Green explains in a statement. "For this tour I was able to find some of my favorite artists and songwriters to join us, and singing with Ella every night will be a lot of fun.”

All of Riley Green's 2025 Damn Country Music Tour Dates:



March 27 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre

March 28— Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada @ Prospera Place

March 30— Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Brandt Centre

Apr. 3— Kingston, Ontario, Canada @ Slush Puppie Place

Apr. 4— Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Apr. 5— London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Ford Arena

May 9— Lake Charles, La. @ Lake Charles Event Center

May 10 — Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena

May 29 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

May 30— Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 31— Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 12— Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 13— Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 14— Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 19— Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

June 21— Huntington, W.Va. @ Marshall Health Network Arena

July 24 — New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25 — Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 26— Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 21— Bonner, Mont. @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Mountain America Center

Aug. 23— Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

