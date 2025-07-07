Riley Green Called Ella Langley Out for That Infamous Wink

It doesn't sound like Riley Green was too happy about the wink Ella Langley gave the crowd at one of her recent performances.

The moment came when the "Weren't for the Wind" singer saw a fan in the crowd holding up a message on her phone. It said, "Wink if Riley's a dumba--."

Langley gave the fan a big wink, and of course the internet exploded with her response.

Riley Green Calls Out Ella Langley for Her Wink

During a sit-down with Backstage Country, Langley says the "Worst Way" singer texted her the next day and was not too pleased.

"Let me tell you, the next day he texts me, 'That video is not the sweetest thing I've seen,'" she recounts. "I was like, 'Ok, hear me out.'"

She went on to explain that she is a jokester and tends to "live on the dark side of humor." She also notes that he knows that about her.

"So whenever I answered that," she explains, "I was answering that as myself, not like as 'Ella Langley.' Like, I was just kind of answering the joke."

Although she knew she was being dramatic and funny, she realized she had made a mistake when all of the phones popped up to film her response. She knew it would be taken out of context and she "would be ripped a new one."

"I would see that as playful and endearing, personally," she concludes.

Did Ella Langley and Riley Green Date?

Although neither singer has divulged a romantic relationship, that hasn't stopped the masses from running with the dating rumors online. Langley and Green's chemistry on their duet "You Look Like You Love Me" is what sparked the fire.

Langley has seemingly commented on the absurdity of these rumors and their relationship to her music in a video on social media. Green, too, responded in the comments with a GIF that says, "Phew! Good news."