Ella Langley Has Something to Say About Her New Song + the Riley Green Rumors

Ella Langley is putting the kibosh on fan theories that her new song, "Never Met Anyone Like You," was written about Riley Green.

When it was released on Friday, "Never Met Anyone Like You" revealed a twist that Langley had been building towards through days of social media teases. She initially set it up as a love song: But when she dropped the full version, there was a big twist, both in terms of subject matter and in terms of musical style.

But whether she released a love song or a heartbreak song, lots of fans out there were going to read a Riley Green story line into the lyrics, thanks to some romance rumors that have been buzzing ever since Langley and Green released their duet, "You Look Like You Love Me."

Langley nodded to that in a new video she posted to TikTok, set to an audio clip of "Never Met Anyone Like You."

"When it's a love song, 'We know who this is about.' When it's a breakup song, 'We know who this is about,'" Langley wrote over the video. "Maybe I have a life outside of social media drama."

Fans were mostly sympathetic in the comments section, and several said it was time to put the rumor mill to bed and just listen to Langley's music.

"Guys we need to stop making rumors abt Ella Langley like LET THIS QUEEN LIVE," one commenter wrote, and the singer responded, "Pls."

Green himself responded, too. He shared a meme in the comments section of Langley's post, including the words "Phew! Good news."

Riley Green Ella Langley Ella Langley, TikTok loading...

His reply was a little too vague to say for sure what he was responding to, though Green could be celebrating the sentiment that Langley had a life of her own, or he could be jokingly relieved that this particular song wasn't written about him.

During this weekend's appearance as an opening act on Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour in Wisconsin, Langley performed "Never Met Anyone Like You" live, and she told the crowd the story of how she wrote the song with Hardy, who also provides vocals to the track. Turns out, a lot of the subject matter was actually Hardy's idea -- not based on anything going on in Langley's life.

During her time onstage, Langley explained that she was a big fan of Hardy's before she made it big -- "I was in that man's top three percent of listeners on Spotify," she said -- and when she signed her publishing deal, she wanted to wait to arrange a co-writing session with him until she'd made it big enough for him to be excited to work with her.

Finally -- after Langley joined his 2024 Quit!! Tour as an opener -- that opportunity came.

"He came in with this idea, he said, 'I wanna write this song called 'Never Met Anyone Like You,' but I want it to mean one thing the whole entire song and at the very end I want it to mean the complete opposite.'"

"And I tricked y'all thinking it was a love song, didn't I, a little bit?" She continued to cheers from the crowd. "But that would have ruined it. If you had heard the end, it would have ruined listening to it."

Not only is "Never Met Anyone Like You" a story song with a twist, it also features a dose of the hard rock guitars that have come to be a trademark of Hardy's projects. Though it's a very different song than "You Look Like You Love Me," Langley's newest duet sets her up as an artist whose songs will keep her fans guessing.