Ella Langley fooled us. All week long she teased a sweet love song called "Never Met Anyone Like You."

Turns out the lyrics to this new acoustic (at first) ballad aren't sweet at all.

The bridge of her duet with Hardy drags a storm cloud over this story of bliss. Rock guitars shred that gentle acoustic strumming as fans learn about her sardonic wit. We also learn Langley can legit rock out.

Langley, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt wrote "Never Met Anyone Like You."

The two men also co-wrote Hardy's most famous duet, "Wait in the Truck" (with Lainey Wilson).

"This isn't a love song," Langley said in introducing the song.

Full lyrics to "Never Met Anyone Like You" can be found below, but the best way to enjoy this new song is to re-live the videos Langley shared on social media. On June 18 she introduced the song, and honestly, it felt like the wedding song of 2025.

Another similar video followed, and she didn't reveal Hardy would join her to the last second. At midnight on Friday, the bomb dropped.

Watch to the end to see a new side of Ella Langley.

Decide for yourself if "Never Met Anyone Like You" is better than Langley's first duet, "You Look Like You Love Me" with Riley Green. It's certainly as unexpected.

The song should be on a new project from her, release date TBD.

Ella Langley (Feat. Hardy), "Never Met Anyone Like You" Lyrics:

All of my friends can't quit talking about you / They've never been like this before / The way that you turn every head that's around you / The second you walk through the door / Safe to say that you made me insane, even crazy / Got my whole world upside down / And I know that you know that I know a lot of folks / But honey, there just ain't no doubt.

Chorus:

I've never met anyone like you / Darling, you're one in a million / God couldn't do it again if he tried to / I've never met anyone, never met anyone like you / Like you.

It's the side that you pick on the sidewalk, walking / The songs that you pick at the bar / It's all in the way that you talk to your mama / Yeah, you got some kind of heart.

Repeat Chorus

'Cause you said it was us till the end / Then you went and hooked up with my friend / And you blamed it on me / Left me crying in pieces / Damn, what a piece of …

Repeat Chorus

