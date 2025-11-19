As a breakout artist, having one massive hit is sort of a mixed blessing. So it is with Ella Langley and "You Look Like You Love Me," the Riley Green duet that dominated country music in 2024 and has collected multiple major awards.

In a way, the song is perfectly representative of who Langley is as an artist. It's uncommon in its adherence to traditional country tropes, especially talk-singing.

But it's also just the beginning of what she has to offer, and fans who assume all of Langley's material is similar to "You Like You Love Me" are doing themselves a disservice.

There is an element of that song that she replicates over and over again, but it's not traditionalism. It's originality.

Songs like "I Blame the Bar," "Could've Been Her" and "Girl Who Drank Wine" all follow one special format: They sound familiar, but you'd be hard pressed to find another country song that's really similar to them. That's because Langley is writing from her heart.

On this list of our top Ella Langley songs, you'll even find a couple of songs where the singer opens up about mental health and the anxieties she faces. Does that subject matter work in a traditional country sonic format? Of course it does!

Our No. 1 pick for this list is a song that's relatively under the radar — nope, it's not "You Look Like You Love Me."

Scroll down to the bottom to hear Langley sing a modern-day country classic that's so masterful, it deserves a spot beside ballads like "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Live Like You Were Dying."