Did you know Ella Langley has a hidden talent? In fact, she's so proficient that she won awards for it as a teenager in Hope Hull, Ala.

The "Choosin' Texas" singer is already a double threat who can sing and write great country music. But it's this third element that may help take her to the biggest stages.

As Langley prepares to drop the Dandelion album (Apr. 10), we put together a video and gallery meant to help reveal key details about this mystery woman's life so far.

Age, legal name, siblings — we're happy to let others echo Google with that trivia list. This Ella Langley fact sheet goes deep into who she was growing up and what events helped shape her into the woman we know today.

In February 2026, "Choosin' Texas" became Ella Langley's first No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Songs like "Weren't for the Wind" and "You Look Like You Love Me" were also very popular, with the latter winning awards.

Dandelion is Langley's second full-length studio album, after Hungover and an EP called Excuse the Mess.

Who Is Ella Langley?

Our list of Ella Langley facts was curated from interviews she gave to Taste of Country and other media outlets, plus her social media profiles. Pretty quickly one figures out that she was determined to get to Nashville to start her singing career.

A pit stop at Auburn University didn't calm that passion. In fact the opposite may be true. While at college she met fellow musicians and began to play local venues.

Songwriting was mostly an untamed talent until 2020 when she was stuck inside, waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic. Surrounded by a group of like-minded friends, Langley honed her craft and it quickly paid off. By 2022, she was landing cuts on a pop-rock artist's new album.

One year later she'd play CMA Fest.

Does Ella Langley Have a Boyfriend?

Langley keeps her personal life personal but she did confirm her relationship status with Riley Green during a late 2024 interview with ToC (see No. 8).

Since then, she's been rumored to be attached to a half dozen or so famous men but if any of that is true, nobody is saying. That likely means she never dated Farmer Wants a Wife star John Sansone or singer Tucker Wetmore, two men in the rumor bin.

You won't find much gossip on the remainder of this list. Hopefully we stump you at least once.

