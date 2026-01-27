Ella Langley had fans in a chokehold as they waited for the news of her new album Dandelion.

Ella Langley's Website Countdown

The country singer quietly shared a countdown on her website one week ago with the expiration date set for Jan. 27 at 12PM ET. Once the clock hit zero, fans were treated to her exciting announcement.

The project is Langley's sophomore album and one that could push her further into the spotlight. The project will likely feature her cross-over hit "Choosin' Texas" which was co-written by Miranda Lambert.

Dandelion will arrive on April 10 with the title track coming Friday (Jan. 30).

Ella Langley's Debut Album

Langley made her official debut in country music with an EP titled Excuse the Mess which arrived in 2023. It was her full-length project Hungover however, that solidified her as a real player in 2024.

The album produced her career-changing hit "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Riley Green. It was s duet that would earn Langley her first-ever country music award, which just so happened to be a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.

The album also featured her follow-up single "Weren't for the Wind."

Ella Langley's Rise to Stardom

Everyone knows that Nashville is a ten-year town, so even though it feels like Langley's success was quick, there's years of work behind it.

She did have a blink-and-you-might-miss-it rise between 2024 and 2025, so much so that she took an extended break in August of last year. Citing extreme exhaustion, Langley pulled out of all activities for most of the month, including tour dates with both Morgan Wallen and Green.

Upon her return, she thanked fans for a chance to breathe before getting back into the swing of things. It appears she's stronger than ever and prepared for another busy year.

Langley will be on the road with both Eric Church and Wallen this year, in addition to a slew of festival and one-off dates on her calendar.

