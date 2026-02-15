Ella Langley has recently touched history-making heights. Her latest single “Choosin' Texas” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Country Airplay Chart, and Hot Country Songs Chart. This makes her the first women to every top all three simultaneously.

Langley had two hits with collaborator and country singer Riley Green. One of those, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” recently hit No. 1.

During a press round ahead of Green’s number one party, he touched on Langley’s recent milestone.

“I feel like it’s so hard for females to get to that level,” he beings. “There’s a ton of talented female artists in our genre. I remember when Lainey was having that moment it was such cool thing to watch because we were on tour with Luke Combs at the time. It’s exciting to see that something like that can happen to someone kind of quickly."

So for this to happen to Langley, he’s nothing but proud.

“I’ve always been such a big fan of Ella,” he says. “Being from Alabama and a small town like me, it’s so cool to see it working. We have a lot of the same influences musically and definitely more traditional in our styles. I think the more success she can have, the easier it makes for me to have success and vice versa.”

Langley continues to release new music ahead of her sophomore album Dandelion, out Apr. 10. “Be Her” is her latest of those as of Friday (Feb. 13), and the singer will be taking her new album out on the road with her for ‘The Dandelion Tour’ come May.