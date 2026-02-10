Ella Langley is setting new records with her hit song “Choosin’ Texas.”

As the track climbs the charts — even making waves on Billboard Hot 100 all-genre rankings — fans have also begun sharing some hilarious misheard lyrics online.

The song, written by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, has quickly become one of the biggest moments of the young singer’s career.

First, let’s set the record straight with the actual lyrics:

It doesn’t take a crystal ball to see / A cowboy always finds a way to leave

Drinkin’ Jack all by myself / He’s choosin’ Texas, I can tell.

The Misheard "Choosin' Texas" Lyrics That are Going Viral

Let’s just say many of the viral misheard versions of Langley’s lyrics aren’t exactly safe for work.

Okay, so we know those aren’t the real lyrics — but now it’s hard to unhear it.

Another misheard lyric fans keep joking about comes during the bridge of “Choosin’ Texas,” where Langley actually sings:

When I'm eastbound and down and I can't help but cry / ’Cause I-40 gets lonelier with every mile.

But some listeners swear they hear:

My knees bending down and I can't help but cry / ’Cause I farted…

And once you’ve heard it that way, well… good luck unhearing it.

With so many eyes on Langley right now, fans are eager to see what she’ll do next.

Fortunately, she recently revealed the answer: a brand-new album titled Dandelion, set for release on April 10.

Since we have to wait a couple more months for Langley's sophomore album, let's dive into Langley's 10 best songs so far.

