New Country Albums Coming in 2026 [FULL LIST]
Country women are dominating this list of country albums scheduled for 2026. Ella Langley and Megan Moroney both have projects on the calendar.
These albums follow strong re-issues from Trisha Yearwood and Meghan Patrick.
That's not to say 2026 will find the men of country music sitting on the sidelines. Luke Combs, Aaron Watson and Jason Aldean each have albums of new material ready to go. A full list of album releases (see below) also includes Parker McCollum and Steep Canyon Rangers.
See the latest version of this list below. It's followed by country stars who've already dropped albums or EPs in 2026. Vince Gill, Zach Bryan and Jamie O'Neal help shape that group.
New Country Albums Releases in 2026:
February 2026:
Feb. 6:
Rissi Palmer, Perspectives
Feb. 12:
Ray Stevens, Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New
Feb. 13:
Eric Church, Evangeline vs. the Machine: Comes Alive
Brothers Osborne, Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition)
Larry Fleet, Another Year Older
Caroline Jones, Good Omen
Feb. 20:
Megan Moroney, Cloud 9
Feb. 27
Jon Langston, Thing About Me
A Thousand Horses, White Flag Down
March 2026:
March 6:
Hunter Hayes, Evergreen
Aaron Watson, Horse Named Texas
March 20:
Luke Combs, The Way I Am
Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum Deluxe Edition
Atlus, Art of Letting Go
Morgan Evans, Steel Town
Aubrie Sellers, Attachment Theory
March 27:
Ty Myers, Heavy On the Soul
NeedToBreathe, The Long Surrender
April 2026:
April 3:
Paul Cauthen, Book of Paul
April 10:
Ella Langley, Dandelion
April 24:
Jason Aldean, Songs About Us
May 2026:
May 22:
Steep Canyon Rangers, Next Act
August 2026:
Aug. 28:
Dan Seals, The Last Duet
Country Albums Already Released In 2026
Jan. 9:
Zach Bryan, With Heaven on Top
Vince Gill, Brown’s Diner
Meghan Patrick, Golden Child (The Final Chapter)
Jan. 23:
Trisha Yearwood, The Mirror (Deluxe)
Hudson Westbrook, Exclusive
Kashus Culpepper, Act 1
Niko Moon, American Palm: Live from the Road
Jamie O’Neal, Gypsum
