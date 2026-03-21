64 Artists That Are Not in the County Music Hall of Fame

There are 158 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame as of 2025, and no fewer than 59 in waiting.

These men, women and groups have Hall-worthy resumes and supporters.

Tony Brown, June Carter Cash and Kenny Chesney became the Class of 2025 inductees of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 19.

Each year, the Hall inducts three new members: A Modern Artist Artist, Veterans Era artist and one from a rotating third category.

In 2025, the third category was Non-Performer.

A Modern Era artist is eligible 20 years after reaching national prominence. A Veterans Era artist is eligible after 40 years. The full, rotating third category includes: Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician.

Related: 2026 Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees Just Announced

Most debates around who the next Country Music Hall of Fame inductee should be center on Modern Era artists, as there are simply fewer people who can present an artist like Gene Watson's credentials with authority.

Thus, we find ourselves wondering who's more worthy: Keith Urban or Trisha Yearwood?

Jimmie Rodgers, Fred Rose and Hank Williams were the inaugural class of Country Music Hall of Fame artists in 1961.

16 country artists are in both the Country Music and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

Roy Rogers is in the CMHOF twice, as both a member of the Sons of Pioneers and as a solo artist.

As you scroll through this list, you'll find several eligible artists that hardly seem old enough to be in a Hall of Fame — looking at you, LeAnn Rimes — and several more you won't believe aren't in already (cough, cough, Dwight Yoakam).

READ MORE: Can You Believe These Artists Are Not Opry Members?

We chose from artists who either won artist awards at the CMA and ACM Awards, were nominated frequently or just dominated a decade, a la Eddie Rabbitt.

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In addition, you'll find artists that just stand for everything good about country music. Dierks Bentley is one example — no, he's not won Entertainer of the Year and didn't "dominate," but few have tied today's country music to the past as effectively.

If any artist has expressed thoughts on the Hall of Fame, that's noted.

Unlike those eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a country singer will typically remain quiet until it's time to accept that medallion.

59 Artists Not in the Country Music Hall of Fame Which county singer is most deserving of a Country Music Hall of Fame induction? Here are 59 artists who don't have a medallion yet, with some thoughts on when each is eligible and if their fans can expect that nod soon. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes