The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees pushed the membership total to 149 talented men and women. Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and record label executive Joe Galante made up the Class of 2022. They will reside alongside legends, many of whom go by a single name.

There's Garth (Garth Brooks), Johnny (Johnny Cash), Reba (Reba McEntire) and George (George Strait). Eddy Arnold, Chet Akins and Hank Williams were among the early inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame, founded in 1961 to celebrate the best and most successful creative artists and music industry members of influence.

Each year three new members are added in three unique categories. There's the Modern Era artist, who is eligible for induction 20 years after they reach national prominence. There is also Veterans Era artist who is eligible after 40 years. Finally, there's a rotating third category: Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician.

Below is a full list of all members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, sorted alphabetically. Each picture includes the year the performer or non-performer was inducted.

Here's All 146 Country Music Hall of Fame Members: