A new Yellowstone spinoff titled Dutton Ranch is coming to television in 2026, and we've gathered together everything there is to know about the upcoming show.

What Is Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch is a Yellowstone sequel from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan that will air on Paramount+ in 2026.

The show features former Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their landmark roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton.

The show is presumably set on the ranch that Beth purchased for the couple at the end of Yellowstone Season 5.

What Is Dutton Ranch About?

IMDb describes the show, "Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to survive on their cherished 7,000-acre ranch amid tough times and stiff competition, while ensuring young Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

Who Stars on Dutton Ranch?

In addition to Hauser and Reilly, Finn Little will also reprise his role of Carter from Yellowstone on the new show.

As is typical of Sheridan's shows, Dutton Ranch will also feature a couple of iconic actors.

Deadline reports that Annete Bening is set to play Beulah Jackson, "the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."

Ed Harris is also slated to play Everett McKinney, "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

IMDB has a list of the entire cast and crew.

Can I See a Trailer for Dutton Ranch?

Paramount has not yet released a trailer for the show.

When Does Dutton Ranch Premiere?

The show is set to premiere in 2026, but Paramount has not yet revealed the specific date.

How Can I Watch Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch will air via streaming on Paramount+.

