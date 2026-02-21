Months before his death, Eric Dane recorded one final interview — and in it, he spoke directly to his teenage daughters.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum died on Thursday (Feb. 19) at 53, just 10 months after publicly revealing his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Ahead of his passing, Dane secretly filmed an interview for Netflix’s new series Famous Last Words.

It was held back and released only after his death. At the end of the conversation, he was left alone with the camera.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he began, addressing his daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whom he shares with ex Rebecca Gayheart. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we?”

Dane reflected on the time they spent at the beach together, saying he would always picture them playing in the water, adding: “Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

He then told his daughters he wanted to leave them with four lessons his illness had taught him.

1. Live in the Present

“First, live now, right now in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” Dane said.

He admitted that for years he had been consumed by worry, replaying decisions and second-guessing himself. But facing ALS forced him to stay grounded in the present.

“The past contains regrets and the future remains unknown,” he said, explaining that the only way forward is to treasure the moment in front of you.

2. Fall in Love With Something

“Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something,” he told them.

Dane said he fell in love with acting when he was their age — and that passion carried him through decades of work.

“Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning,” he said.

3. Choose Your Friends Wisely

“Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them.”

As his illness progressed, Dane said his friends “stepped up” for him — even as he could no longer do the everyday things he once took for granted, like driving or going to the gym.

“Just show up,” he said. “Love your friends with everything you have. Hang on to them. They will entertain you, guide you, support you — and some will save you.”

4. Fight — With Dignity

His final message was about resilience.

Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.

Dane told his daughters they had inherited his strength.

“That’s my superpower,” he said. “I bounce right up, and I keep coming back. I get up again and again and again.”

Growing emotional, he ended with a direct message: “Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words.”

Watch Eric Dane's Full Message to His Daughters:

