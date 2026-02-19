New details have surfaced in the death of Food Network star Anne Burrell.

According to a police report obtained by People, investigators found a note described as “suicidal” in the primary bedroom of Burrell’s Brooklyn home following her death on June 17, 2025.

Journal entries described in similar terms were also discovered in the room.

What Authorities Confirmed

The New York Police Department report states that in the early morning hours of June 17, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, noticed something unusual — the bed in their bedroom had been made, which he told investigators was not typical.

He later found Burrell, 55, unresponsive on the bathroom floor, with over-the-counter pills nearby. According to the report, he attempted to wake her before calling 911.

Claxton told police that his wife had never previously attempted to harm herself and had never spoken about doing so. He also said she had not shown signs that she might have been struggling.

In July 2025, the New York City medical examiner ruled her death a suicide. The official cause was listed as acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine and amphetamine.

Remembering Anne

Burrell was best known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, where her bold personality and unmistakable laugh made her a fan favorite.

After her passing, her family shared a heartfelt statement.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” they said. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit and boundless love remain eternal.”

Burrell is survived by Claxton, his son Javier, her mother Marlene, sister Jane, brother Ben, and several nieces and nephews.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, or substance use problems, you can call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day.