Officials have released findings from an investigation into a deadly house fire that broke out at NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's parents' home in Gaston County, N.C. last December.

Hamlin's father Dennis Hamlin, 75, died of injuries sustained in the fire. The racer's mother Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was grievously injured, but survived.

What Was the Cause of the Deadly Fire That Killed NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Father?

On Friiday (Feb. 20), the Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services released investigation results that determined the fire was accidental, according to local NBC affiliate WCNC.

Beyond that, they could not find a cause for the deadly blaze.

The report states that the fire origination in the Hamlin home's bedroom. The house was rurally located near the town of Stanley, N.C., which is about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The entire home was destroyed in the fire, and the report lists the property damages from the tragedy at more than $776,000.

What Happened During the Deadly Fire at NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Parents Home?

Initial reports stated that the fire broke out in the evening of Dec. 28. Firefighters responded around 6pm.

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze, due to a lack of water in the area.

Early reports said that two people were inside at the time, and they were transported to the hospital.

Their identities weren't originally made public, and the following day, it was revealed that one person had died and the other was in critical care.

The person who died in the fire was later revealed to be Dennis Hamlin.

Who Was NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Father, Dennis Hamlin?

An obituary for Dennis Hamlin describes him as a tireless supporter of his son's racing career, and mentions his love for classic cars, saying he found "great joy and peace" in the "countless hours" he spent working on them in his garage.

In a video interview with NASCAR on Fox, Denny Hamlin said that his parents made significant sacrifices, including putting a third mortgage on their home and opening up multiple credit cards, in order to further his dream of becoming a NASCAR driver.

"My dad's role, essentially, was earning a really hard living to make sure that he could support his son's dream," he reflected.

In addition to Denny, he was father to David Hamlin, Lisa Chapman and Kim Porter, according to the obituary. No funeral information was publicly available as of the time the obituary was published.

After the tragedy, Hamlin shared a message on the social media platform X thanking fans for their well-wishes and support. He also said that his mother's condition "continues to improve" after the injuries she sustained in the fire.

