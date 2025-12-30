NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's parents suffered a devastating house fire that took the life of Hamlin's father, Dennis Hamlin, and left his mother, Mary Lou Clark, in critical condition.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Dennis Hamlin later died.

Mary Lou Hamlin was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she is being treated, according to WBTV in Charlotte.

Who Was Dennis Hamlin?

Dennis Hamlin was instrumental in his son Denny Hamlin's NASCAR career. He owned and operated a small business in Virginia called Chesterfield Trailer & Hitch.

He used the business to help fund Denny’s early racing, often scraping together money to keep him in go-karts, late models, and short-track racing.

According to Forbes, after his 60th career Cup Series win, Hamlin openly described how his father took him to the track when he was five and then sacrificed financially to keep him racing, saying his parents "sold everything they had" and that they "almost lost our house a couple times… just tried to keep it all going."

Hamlin's Father was suffering from a terminal illness at the time of his death. The exact illness was never reported, but he was not able to travel in the last few months to see his son race.

According to NASCAR, Hamlin's No. 11 team acknowledged his emotions for his ailing father after he scored his milestone 60th win on Oct. 12 at Las Vegas, telling Hamlin over the in-car radio: "We all know you earned that one for your dad."

Was Dennis Hamlin a Grandfather?

Yes, Dennis Hamlin was a grandfather to Hamlin and Fish's 3 children, daughters Taylor James (12) and Molly Gold (7), and a son, Jameson Drew, born in June 2025.

What Caused the House Fire at Denny Hamlin's Parents Home?

Officials said that due to the extent of the fire and structural collapse, the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The incident remains under investigation as of Monday afternoon. Hamlin has yet to comment on the fire.

Who Are NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin's Parents?

Hamlin's dad was Dennis Hamlin, who died in the blaze. His mother is Mary Lou Clark, who is still hospitalized.

He was born in Tampa, Fla., but moved to Virginia as a child.

Hamlin's folks were always very supportive of his racing career, traveling across America watching their son dominate in NASCAR for so many years.

Who Is Denny Hamlin's Fiancée?

Denny Hamlin's fiancée is former NBA cheerleader Jordan Fish. They announced their engagement on Jan. 1, 2024, after being longtime partners.