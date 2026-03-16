Denny Hamlin just picked up his first NASCAR cup win after his father tragically died in a house fire on Dec. 28 of last year.

Read More: One Dead in House Fire at Denny Hamlin's Parents' Home

Hamlin dominated for most of the race in Las Vegas on Sunday (March 15), and after he took the checkered flag, he was interviewed while still standing next to his car while on the track.

That's when Hamlin addressed the pain he and his whole entire family has been through lately as they deal with the untimely death of his father, saying, "I know dad's still saying 'That's my boy.'"

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After the interview an emotional immediate family rushed to be by Hamlin's side to congratulate the NASCAR racer and also to remember Hamlin's dad.

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How Did Denny Hamlin's Dad Die?

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's parents suffered a devastating house fire in December of 2025 that took the life of Hamlin's father, Dennis Hamlin, and left his mother, Mary Lou Clark, in critical condition.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Dennis Hamlin later died.

Read More: Who Was NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin’s Father, Dennis Hamlin?

Mary Lou Hamlin was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she was treated, according to WBTV in Charlotte.

Hamlin's mom has recovered and was on-hand to see her son win yesterday in Las Vegas.

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Who Was Dennis Hamlin?

Dennis Hamlin was instrumental in his son Denny Hamlin's NASCAR career. He owned and operated a small business in Virginia called Chesterfield Trailer & Hitch.

While we are under the car hood...

Best Country Songs About NASCAR Country music and NASCAR have a long history! Many fans of the genre just so happen to be fans of the motorsport and so are many of the artists themselves. So it's no surprise there are a few songs inspired by racing.

We've rounded up eight of the best country songs about NASCAR. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose