Before NASCAR fans hear “Drivers, start your engines” at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15 for the Daytona 500, they’ll hear Miranda Lambert.

The news was announced during the NFL playoff game between the Eagles and 49ers on Jan. 11 on Fox. Lambert will be part of NASCAR’s 2026 Daytona 500 festivities, performing at the pre-race concert.

Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said in a statement, “To have this level of talent, with an artist such as Miranda Lambert performing our pre-race concert, adds an incredible amount of energy for the 68th running of the Daytona 500.”

You got that right, Frank. Adding Lambert feels like the perfect choice — she has plenty of songs in her catalog that are guaranteed to fire up an already amped-up crowd of racing fans.

Why Is the Daytona 500 So Popular?

Each year, NASCAR kicks off its season with the famed Daytona 500 in — you guessed it — Daytona, Fla. It’s considered the most important and historic race of the year, and 2026 will mark the 68th running of the event.

Kelleher added, “Her powerhouse vocals and passion for music are the perfect mix to represent the prestige of this event. Get ready for the thunder of country music before we wave the green flag and engines roar to kick off the 2026 season.”

Where to Watch the 68th Daytona 500

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 will air on Fox. Check your local listings for exact broadcast times.

Lambert has certainly been busy over the past two decades.

