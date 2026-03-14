Miranda Lambert's childhood home is currently for sale, and pictures show a piece of property that is more luxurious than fans might have pictured her early years.

Miranda Lambert's Childhood Home

Lambert's childhood home features 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 4,643 square feet.

Built in 1923, the residence is listed for $1,585,900.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert's First Gold Single Borrowed From Another Song

Where Can I See Pictures of Miranda Lambert's Childhood Home?

Scroll through the picture gallery below to see inside Miranda Lambert's childhood home.

Who Is Miranda Lambert?

Miranda Lambert is one of the most successful female country stars of her generation.

The country superstar scored her fist hit with "Kerosene" in 2005.

She's gone on to a string of hit singles including "Gunpowder & Lead," "White Liar," "The House That Built Me," "Over You," "Mama's Broken Heart" and more!

What Are the Highlights of Miranda Lambert's Childhood Home?

According to the listing from Compass Realty, Lambert's childhood home includes "mature trees, water views and generous land."

The main residence also includes hardwood flooring, built-in cabinets, textured walls and vintage details.

The main living spaces lead to porches, decks and courtyard areas, "offering comfortable transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces," according to the listing.

Other amenities include 2,500 square feet of outdoor living space highlighted by covered and open areas, a brick courtyard, an outdoor kitchen and more.

There's also a guest residence, a metal warehouse, a shop with a separate bathroom and living quarters, three RV hook-ups and a shooting range.

Lee Trowbridge from Compass Realty holds the listing on Lambert's childhood home.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Miranda Lambert's childhood home that's for sale.