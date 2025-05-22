Blake Shelton’s Dad Inspired Powerful Miranda Lambert ‘Over You’ Lyrics

Miranda Lambert scored one of the most impactful hits of her entire career with "Over You" in 2012, but the lyrics to the poignant song were actually inspired by something that happened to her now ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

What Was the Inspiration for Miranda Lambert's "Over You"?

Blake Shelton's older brother, Richie, died in a car accident on Nov. 13, 1990, at the age of 24. Shelton was just 14 years old at the time, and the scarring incident served as the catalyst for the emotional song.

"[The hook of the song] came from something Blake's dad said," Lambert told People several years back. "He said, 'You don't ever get over it, you just get used to it.' The hurt passes, but you don't ever get over it."

Who Wrote Miranda Lambert's "Over You" Lyrics?

Shelton and Lambert wed on May 14, 2011, and they co-wrote "Over You."

"Weather man said it's gonna snow / By now I should be used to the cold / Mid-February shouldn't be so scary / It was only December / I still remember the presents, the tree, you and me," they wrote in the opening verse.

"After Richie died, Blake said Christmas wasn't fun for a long time because of all of the memories — the presents and the time together, and then it all just going black in your mind," Lambert explained of the "Over You" lyrics.

"The melody Blake was playing sounded like winter to me, so I just threw [those] lines out [about it being mid-February]."

"'Cause you went away / How dare you? / I miss you / They say I'll be okay / But I'm not going to ever get over you," they wrote in the lyrics to the emotional chorus.

"When Blake said [the line 'How dare you?'], we both just started crying," recalled Lambert. "This line changed my whole perspective of the song. I never lost anybody that close to me, so I didn't realize the anger. You hear about the hurt and the sadness, but you're mad, too!"

"Living alone, here in this place / I think of you, and I'm not afraid / Your favorite records make me feel better / 'Cause you sing along / With every song / I know you didn't mean to give them to me," they continued in the lines for the second verse.

"Blake would always drive around with his brother singing along to Randy Travis and Hank Jr.," Lambert shared. "Blake's dad gave him all of Richie's tapes, and Blake would just listen to them and hear Richie's voice. We laughed when we wrote [the last line in that verse] because Blake was like, 'Richie would've been so pissed I got all those records!'"

"It really sinks in / You know / When I see it in stone," Shelton and Lambert wrote in the heart-stopping bridge.

"This is the line where people who thought this was a song about a love gone bad realize [it's about someone who died]," said Lambert. "It all becomes clear."

How Did Miranda Lambert's "Over You" Do on the Charts?

Lambert released "Over You" as the second single from her fourth studio album, Four the Record, in January 2012. The song reached No. 1 for four weeks, and it has become one of her signature career songs.

Lambert and Shelton also won both CMA and ACM Awards Song of the Year honors for "Over You."

The couple divorced in 2015. Lambert is now married to former New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin, while Shelton is married to pop superstar Gwen Stefani.

